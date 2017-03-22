Killswitch Engage And Anthrax To Thrash At The Dome

That Killswitch Engage is from Westfield, Mass., sort of says something. If you've been to Westfield, you can imagine that it might produce some crunchy and aggressive metalcore. They used to manufacture whips in Westfield; make of that what you will.

Killswitch deploy intense contrasts to create tension, release, variety and dramatic accents. Bellowing howls give way to operatic, sung high notes. Clipped and chunky guitar sounds get paired with blazing sixteenth notes on the double kicks. Racing tempos abruptly shift into halftime or stop altogether, opening vertiginous chasms in the metric fabric of the music. Harmonized guitars sing out soaring themes that jump back into the mesh of chugging distortion. Pounding beats get set against jarring accents. The band has toured the world and connected with metal fans from everywhere. They play with metal giants Anthrax.

Killswitch Engage and Anthrax perform at The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $26 to $99. 203-265-1501, livenation.com.