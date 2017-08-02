Kenny Chesney Plays Two Mohegan Shows

Kenny Chesney was supposed to be taking 2017 off. With the exception of a few festival dates, he had penciled in this year with mostly downtime, designed for the country singer and songwriting mega star to just chill with family and be still.

But, as the workaholic Chesney has said, being still tends to freak him out a little bit, so fans are lucky that a number of live dates slid into his calendar.

Chesney released his 20th record, "Cosmic Hallelujah," last year. It opens up with "Trip Around the Sun," a laid-back tune about the end of the world. The record also includes "Setting the World On Fire," a hit duet with Pink, also sort of about making the most of limited time.

Raised in eastern Tennessee, Chesney has as much in common with the struggles of Appalachia as he does with Music City or Memphis. "Noise," another dark-hued tune on the newest record, is about information-overload and getting lost in the bustle of the world today.

Chesney isn't always solemn and serious: Listen to "Bucket," which has the memorable chorus: "I made a bucket list, changed the B to an F." On another song Chesney strikes an almost Buddhist tone on the never-ending cycle of desire and longing, singing "Too much is never too much/We won't be happy 'til we're rich and miserable."

Kenny Chesney plays Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. $95 to $125, 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.