Velvety Kat Wright And The Indomitable Soul Band At Arch Street

Kat Wright and her band have some slinky and sultry soul chops. This is plush, velvety music, with lots of deep horns, deep bass and deep grooves anchoring Wright's singing. Compare her to Amy Winehouse, if you have to.

There's a suaveness and restraint to Wright's singing, but it's totally on the slow-burn end of the retro-soul-revival spectrum. You get the feeling that Wright and crew have boned up on their Ronettes, their Motown and their Stax catalogs. Wright can drape swoopy curlicues of vocal ornament around the edges of her phrases, but her voice sounds ample and warm enough without the need for any undo acrobatics. And her Indomitable Soul Band sound verifiably indomitable.

I suspect that you won't be able to see Wright and her band in intimate settings like Hartford's Arch Street Tavern for long, so consider this an investment against future regrets of the "I could have seen them when nobody knew them" variety. The band has been playing together for six years, but it only just released its full-length studio debut, "By My Side," in the fall of last year. The members sound like seasoned pros right out of the gate.

Kat Wright and the Indomitable Soul Band play at The Arch Street Tavern, Arch St., Hartford, Thursday, April 20, at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $15. 860-246-7610 or archstreettavern.com.