Julien Baker Talks Performing Live, Recording ‘Sprained Ankle’

Julien Baker, 20, recorded "Sprained Ankle," her debut album, in just two days. On stage, she performs alone, with a Fender Telecaster and a bank of effects pedals, or with Matthew Gilliam, the drummer from Forrister, her previous band.

The recordings and live shows are somehow both minimalistic and drenched in sound. Baker's voice projects her entire being; her mouth opens wider than you'd think would be healthy, and what comes out stops you cold. You could be performing open heart surgery — kind of what her songs seem to do sometimes — and be forced to pause and regroup.

Baker's backstory is well known (she's been profiled by both the New Yorker and the New York Times). She grew up in Memphis, came out as gay to her religious Christian family and was instantly supported (her father reached for a Bible, explaining he'd find a verse to prove God still loved her). Later, she kicked an addiction to OxyContin.

Starting out as a musician, Baker sang Bill Withers songs at coffeehouses ("I was a young teen and I didn't understand the notion of what is a cliche cover," she says) and played DIY shows with the Star Killers, a band she formed when she was 15 (eventually it became Forrister).

"You're raised in a culture where you're encouraged to learn a marketable skill, because it's a pipe-dream to chase music as a profession," Baker says. "I think I'd always done this as a hobby."

They were floor shows; performers and audience members stood on the same level, with no physical boundaries and little in terms of scene-hierarchy. At one show, the crowd sang along.

"I was stunned. I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I wrote something that somebody cared enough about to learn and sing along and get up to the mic and sing with me.' I thought that feeling was so amazing."

Later, while studying literature at Middle Tennessee State University, Baker recorded "Sprained Ankle" with Michael Hegner, a friend and recording intern, who stumbled onto two unbooked studio days in Richmond, Va.

"It makes it sound like I wasn't precise about my vocal and guitar parts, which I was," Baker says. "It was recorded in two days, but I had written them and practiced them. I said I was going to be as thorough with this as I possibly can." As far as the minimal instrumentation, "I didn't want to do a whole bunch of pieces poorly," she says. "I wanted to do a few pieces really well."

Baker released "Sprained Ankle" to her Bandcamp page and eventually signed with 6131 Records. This summer, she performed on bills with Frightened Rabbit and Daughter, and also played the Newport Folk and Outside Lands festivals. She'll open for Peter Bjorn and John at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Sept. 20, on a bill that also includes Bridgeport's Mates of State.

"Rejoice" is Baker's showstopper: the song she literally ends shows with, but also is the deepest cut. "All of my friends live in a plastic bag walking around," she sings in a near-whisper, over two alternating chords, "Jumping the train tracks, over the fence, veins all black / Sleep on a bench in the park on my birthday." She introduces melismas and cascading melodies: "Call the blue lights / Cursed your name when I find I'm still awake."

The song intensifies, and so do the goosebumps: "Give me everything good, and I'll throw it away / I wish that I could quit but I can't stand the shakes." By the end, she's strumming hard, and her voice reaches exit velocity: "I think there's a god and he hears either way / when I rejoice and complain."

"Some of the songs on the record I would have changed, given the chance," Baker says. "I'm glad that I can't now. I don't maintain the same attitudes now, but I think it's an accurate representation of then. The next thing I put out will be an accurate representation further along in the narrative of my songwriting. I shouldn't try to change the past, you know?"

For Baker, music is finally a full-time job. "It's what pays my bills," she says. "It's what fills up my time, thinking about creating the best art that I possibly can, not also thinking about my engineering final and my lit paper that's due and my graveyard-shift job that I have to go to."

There's a downside to that: more time to agonize about the lyrics, to tweak songs, to tinker and over-analyze.

"I'm a perfectionist," Baker says. "I'm Type A to a fault. … Even now, when I write something, I think, 'Maybe I should make it more complex. Maybe I should bury this metaphor deeper.' I suspend myself sometimes when I can and just sit on it and let it sink in."

Expectations come with fame. As she crafts new material, Baker is nervous and excited.

"What if I make the record that I want to make and it totally flops and people are like, 'Yawn, "Sprained Ankle," we're over it?' I've had some of the most incredible experiences as a result of ['Sprained Ankle'], that I never thought I'd have, ever. I'm grateful for that, and it gives me perspective and breathing room to say, 'I'm going to utilize the tools at hand to make the most genuine and honest art.' I can make a record with six-part string arrangements and the best musicians in the world and have it be not genuine. I'd rather make a genuine record that I truly stand behind and have it fall where it may."

JULIEN BAKER performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Sept. 20 with Peter Bjorn and John and Mates of State. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $22. collegestreetmusichall.com