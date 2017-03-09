Guitarists Julian Lage, Chris Eldridge At Stage One

Guitarists Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge are highly talented players who come at the instrument from slightly different angles, but converge in a dynamic and tasteful fashion. Lage has played with guitarists like Nels Cline and Jim Hall, as well as with a number of other eclectic, jazz-oriented artists like Fred Hersch, Gary Burton and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire. Eldridge is a member of Punch Brothers and a founding member of the Infamous Stringdusters, with a chamber bluegrass pedigree. Lage and Eldridge have released one EP and two full-length records as a guitar duo, the most recent, "Mount Royal," just came out at the end of last month.

The pair can do fret-blazing bluegrass or more pensive material that draws on jazz and classical. As befits a genre-jumping, eclectic combo devoted to homegrown American music, the duo can reverse engineer some of the component parts, like the Celtic-sounding "Old Grimes." Lage and Eldridge have taken their musicianship and channeled it into a sturdy and restrained artistry.

Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge perform at Fairfield Theater Company's Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, Wednesday, March 22, at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $28. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.