Guitarists Julian Lage, Chris Eldridge At Stage One

Special To The Courant

Guitarists Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge are highly talented players who come at the instrument from slightly different angles, but converge in a dynamic and tasteful fashion. Lage has played with guitarists like Nels Cline and Jim Hall, as well as with a number of other eclectic, jazz-oriented artists like Fred Hersch, Gary Burton and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire. Eldridge is a member of Punch Brothers and a founding member of the Infamous Stringdusters, with a chamber bluegrass pedigree. Lage and Eldridge have released one EP and two full-length records as a guitar duo, the most recent, "Mount Royal," just came out at the end of last month.

The pair can do fret-blazing bluegrass or more pensive material that draws on jazz and classical. As befits a genre-jumping, eclectic combo devoted to homegrown American music, the duo can reverse engineer some of the component parts, like the Celtic-sounding "Old Grimes." Lage and Eldridge have taken their musicianship and channeled it into a sturdy and restrained artistry.

Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge perform at Fairfield Theater Company's Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, Wednesday, March 22, at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $28. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.

