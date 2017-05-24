Joseph At The Ballroom At The Outer Space

Joseph is a trio made up of three sisters from Oregon who take their name from their grandfather, who they were on a road trip to visit when the group coalesced as a concept.

The Closner sisters, Meegan, Natalie and Allison, two of whom are twins, all harmonize in that tight and natural way that only siblings seem to be able to do. Their music is mellow and pretty, with a special attention paid to the wonders of the natural world, in songs like "Canyon," "Planets," "Whirlwind" and "Eyes to the Sky." Fans of singers like Alela Diane will hear a similar quality to the Closner sisters' music. Their voices sometimes hold a little yip and yodel in the way they can slide up high in a different register. Florence and the Machine or even the baroque harmonies of the Zombies might come to mind as well.

Joseph released its second record last year, and it's a little more rhythmically driving than the debut. What other bands would do with strings or horns or keyboards, the Closner sisters often do with wordless vocal oohs and ahhs. "SOS (Overboard)" sounds a little like a disco-era pop hit. And their single "White Flag" has that stomping, group-shout-and-sing-along quality that bands like the Lumineers and Mumford & Sons have turned into a familiar energetic folk-pop aesthetic.

There's plenty of pep on the recent record, but there's also a fair amount of pensive breathing space, true to the band's vibe of watching the world in a state of wonder.

Joseph takes the stage at the Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, Thursday, June 1, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. 203-288-6400, thespacect.com.