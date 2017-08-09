Music

John Mayer At Xfinity

Special To The Courant

It's easy to rib John Mayer. Thousands have done it. The guy wrote the hit that made the lines "your body is a wonderland" into part of the vernacular — he owes us a little something.

But, spurred on, Mayer has humiliated and whipped himself in the press. Mayer is the soft-rock mega-hit-making guitar-hero heartthrob who's gotten to make music with members of the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones. He had a high-profile break-up with Katy Perry. How a guy who sort of has everything can make you feel sorry for him is a whole separate mystery, which might explain part of Mayer's success.

There's been a lot of therapy since all of that stuff, and his new record, "The Search for Everything," sounds like the soul-searching soft soul-pop of a man who's trying to come to terms with a lot of things. (He's also been outspoken about switching from booze to cannabis as a recreational activity.)

In the same way that Mayer was the student of and heir to artists like Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan, he's inspired a whole new generation of soulful, romantic and earnest hit-making songwriters like Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran. Mayer is a guitar hero who pays proper tribute at the altar of the blues, but he's also a mellow soul crooner who has as much in common with Hall & Oates.

John Mayer plays at Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, Sunday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. $27 and up. livenation.com.

Copyright © 2017, CT Now
85°