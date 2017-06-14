John Legend To Play Foxwoods

The age of Trumpism has sent some artists seeking refuge from the divided and fraught arena of current events. Some avoid politics for fear of alienating some portion of their audience. Others seize the moment and grab the pop-culture bullhorn and announce to the world that things aren't right.

Singer and songwriter John Legend has not shied away from the discourse about liberty, freedom, national ideals and integrity. His new song "In America," is a moving tribute to patriotism and optimism in the face of injustice, violence and corruption. "I broke my back for America," he sings to a steady pounding beat. "I won't just stand around and watch it go down." Legend fuses suave soul chops, energetic pop, astute hip-hop, cool funk, and gospel fervor in his best songs. He's become an outspoken critic of harsh drug sentencing, for-profit prisons, and gun violence.

Legend walks the line nicely, never sounding preachy, naive or ill-informed. His 2016 record is called "Darkness & Light," and he works to balance the good and the bad, offering some Curtis Mayfield-style uplift and Prince-inflected sensuality with the grim assessments of the moment. Legend's music radiates an e-pluribus-unum vibe that feels warm and hopeful in these polarized days. His buoyant eclecticism and forward-looking pop virtuosity is about as American as anything can be.

John Legend takes the stage at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Friday, June 23, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $75 to $175. foxwoods.com.