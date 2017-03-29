Reggae Outfit John Brown's Body At Arch Street

American roots reggae outfit John Brown's Body has been a serious student and player of reggae for more than 20 years, drawing on a tradition and yet making its own version of it, connected to the present and to its own sense of place and culture. Playing Jamaican reggae as an American band requires finesse. It's not only a complex musical language that needs to be learned, one that is deceptive for seeming to be so laid back but which has many layers of interlocking pieces, a call-and-response logic to its whole system of syncopations. The music carries with it all kinds of cultural significance — the fight for racial justice and religious freedom, among other things.

John Brown's Body has the rich horn section, the slinky keyboards, with guitars and drums providing the off-beat accents in all the right places. The band also has a handle on the dub studio aesthetic, which slices and dices recorded tracks, adding space, having sections drop out of nowhere, piling on dizzying effects and more. JBB released its 11th studio album, "Fireflies," in September of last year, and the band continues to put its own American spin on reggae tradition.

John Brown's Body plays the Arch Street Tavern, Arch St., Hartford, on Saturday, April 8, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $18. 860-246-7610 or archstreettavern.com.