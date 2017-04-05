Fourth Annual Jobimfest At Sacred Heart

Brazilian music, and particularly the suave bossa nova, has left a powerful mark on popular music around the world. Antonio Carlos Jobim, who died in 1994, is the composer most closely associated with the mellow style, which, among other things, took the steady drum rhythms of samba and transposed those patterns to piano and guitar, essentially making nimble fingers do the work of a percussion ensemble. The results were intricate and hypnotic. Jobim songs like "Girl from Ipanema" "Corcovado" and "One-Note Samba" are standards now. They somehow manage to be romantic, chill and sad all at once. In addition to Brazilian traditional music, Jobim was also influenced by composers associated with European impressionism, which may have heightened the atmospheric quality of his bossa novas.

The fourth annual Jobimfest will celebrate the music of the composer, with guitarist Joe Carter (pictured) and the Brazilian Jazz All Stars, featuring harmonica, drums, bass, and woodwinds, playing the songs of Jobim.

The free Jobimfest is Wednesday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m., at the Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts, Sacred Heart University, Fairfield.