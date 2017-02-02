Campbell's 'Jingle Queen' Will Serenade Fans At Avon Library

The renowned jingle "Mmm, Mmm Good" from Campbell's Soup catapulted vocalist Marlene VerPlanck from a hardworking, lowly studio musician to a remarkable, lucrative, nearly three-decade reign as New York's "Jingle Queen."

Her anonymous yet regal voice was heard on thousands of jingles years ago, some long since forgotten, others permanently etched on our collective cultural consciousness.

VerPlanck's sweet, sexy tones and impeccable diction graced the airwaves around the nation, marketing products from soups to cigarettes, from United Airlines to Michelob beer. The ecstatic "Yeah!" that punctuated the end of one jingle's hosanna to Michelob was emphatically delivered by VerPlanck. Among other famous taglines, the "Jingle Queen" (so dubbed by critic Leonard Feather) also warbled the immortal words: "Nationwide is on your side" on the insurance company's original jingle.

While VerPlanck, who is now 83 and celebrating a coveted five-star review in Down Beat magazine for her latest CD, "The Mood I'm In," could write an amusing memoir about her experiences as a mass producer of jingles, the real story here is how she transformed herself into a renowned, sensitive craftswoman of Great American Songbook material.

The Avon Free Public Library will host VerPlanck on Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. in its free music series "Sundays at Three." Presenting a program devoted to Irving Berlin, the versatile vocalist will be accompanied by the noted Connecticut bassist Jeff Fuller and pianist Darren Litzie.

In her second career incarnation as a classy, jazz-inspired interpreter of ballads, she has made many acclaimed recordings, played premier venues from New York's Carnegie Hall to London's Ronnie Scott's and toured extensively in Western Europe and North America.

During her long period grinding out jingles and demos (studio recordings made for songwriters peddling tunes to publishers), plus plum gigs as an in-demand backup singer for Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Perry Como, VerPlanck, a perfectionist, never stopped honing her musical skills

When she first arrived in New York in her early 20s with her trombonist/composer husband, Billy VerPlanck (1930-2009), she already had done stints with the Tex Beneke, Charlie Spivak and Tommy Dorsey orchestras.

At 21, the Newark native, who began singing professionally at 19, made her exceptionally fine recording debut, released on the Savoy label in 1955 on a forever fresh LP entitled "I Think of You with Every Breath I Take."

Sadly, VerPlanck didn't record her next album until 24 years later, when she set aside jingles to pursue her true calling as a savvy, expressive singer of Songbook classics.

When she first settled in the Big Apple in the 1950s, one crucial gap in her knowledge, she says, was her inability to sight-read.

"I worked six hours a day, seven days a week on studying sight-reading for three years. It was absolutely necessary," she says by phone from her home in Clifton, N.J.

"When you went into the studio to cut a jingle," she explains, "you had to get it exactly right on the first take whatever you were asked to do on-the-spot, whether it was pop, rock, rumba or samba."

"I did my sight-reading studies from 6 a.m. to noon. In the afternoon, I went to record what we called 'schlock jingles.' Initially, I did five an hour for $10. Then one day, I got the Campbell's Soup jingle. And then, of course, there was no stopping me. I became one of the busiest singers in the business, and that all paid off."

In her post-jingle queen persona, her stylistic hallmarks embrace clarity, consummate musicianship and uncompromising taste. Most compelling is her ability to make a song's narrative and melody interact, generating a dramatically emotional edge, delivered with the style and grace of an exquisite storyteller.

"You always have to keep thinking about the story that you're telling," she says of her total immersion in each song's unfolding narrative.

"As Mabel Mercer [the legendary cabaret chanteuse] once said, 'The song is a one-act play.' I just try my best to make the play believable."

MARLENE VERPLANCK will appear at 3 p.m. on Feb. 19 as part of the free music series "Sundays at Three" at Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road. avonctlibrary.info and 860-673-9712.