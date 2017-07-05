Jill Scott At Foxwoods

Philadelphia soul runs deep. Take the singer and songwriter Jill Scott. She got an early boost to her career from fellow Philly eclecticists in the Roots, and things took off from there.

Scott's most recent record, 2015's "Woman," is about self-respect and wisdom, taking stock in where you're at and who you are. "I've been eating more greens," she sings on "Prepared," by way of signaling that she's taking better care of herself now. You can hear the influence of soul philosophers like Curtis Mayfield, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Roberta Flack and Gil Scott Heron in Scott's music. She's got a kinship with contemporary artists like Erykah Badu, D'Angelo and Common, some of whom she's collaborated with. She's about freedom and soul and honesty and being real. Scott has been pursuing an acting career in tandem with music since about the time of her 2000 solo debut.

Jill Scott performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Thursday, July 13, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $58 to $88. foxwoods.com.