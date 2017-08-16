Accordion Player Jeffery Broussard At Cafe Nine

Accordion player Jeffery Broussard was a member of the band Zydeco Force before going solo with his backing band the Creole Cowboys.

Zydeco is the distinctive, churning and whirling African-American spin on cajun music by French-Creole speakers. The music is heavy on squeezebox and washboard, with zippy tempos meant for the dancefloor and rhythms that draw on the blues, reggae, honky-tonk, waltzes and shuffles.

Broussard is a contemporary giant of the instrument and the genre. Raised on a farm in rural Louisiana in a family of musicians, Broussard's first instrument was the drums, and his accordion playing has an impressive rhythmic force and complexity, bringing to mind a Hammond organ, a bagpipe or a horn section, depending on how he wields it.

