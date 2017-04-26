The Jeff 'Tain' Watts Trio To Play Polish National Home

Drummer Jeff "Tain" Watts has held down the rhythmic formula for some serious artists — Wynton and Branford Marsalis, McCoy Tyner, Michael Brecker and Alice Coltrane, just to name a few. You may recognize him from when he was a part of the house band on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" or when he appeared in Spike Lee's jazz-centric "Mo' Better Blues."

Watts can groove and sizzle. He's a composer and bandleader as well. He can evoke the master, Elvin Jones, with gestural strokes on the ride cymbal and rolling, rumbling triplets, between snare, kick and tom-toms. Watts plays with impressive speed, force and complexity, but he also has a finesse and delicacy that's tricky to balance with all of his other skills. You can expect quiet restraint and explosive bursts of polyrhythmic artistry.

Watts played in Poland at the end of April, so he and his trio — guitarist Paul Bollenback and bassist Orlando le Fleming — should be feeling some kind of carry-over Polish vibe when they play Hartford's iconic Polish National Home just weeks after a date in the mother country.

The Jeff "Tain" Watts Trio play the Polish National Home, 60 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. 860-247-1784, polishhomect.org.