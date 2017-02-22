Trap Music Titan Jeezy At The Dome At Oakdale

Jeezy is one of the pioneers of trap music. Venerate him or blame him, depending on how you feel about the hip-hop subgenre.

Born in South Carolina, Jeezy grew up in Atlanta, and he's been connected with rappers like Gucci Mane and T.I., fellow titans from the same city. Jeezy, sometimes known as "Young Jeezy," has collaborated with pop/R&B artists like Rihanna and Usher. He's also worked with Jay Z and Kanye West. Adding real-life drama to the tales of hardship, power struggles and run-ins with the law in his music, Jeezy has had charges related to drugs, weapons, assault and copyright infringement over the course of his career.

Lil Wayne and French Montana are among the guests on Jeezy's 2016 release "Trap or Die 3." Jeezy doesn't always rap about hustling though. After Hurricane Katrina, he was active in trying to provide shelter for some displaced by the storm. In 2008, he did a song with Nas called "My President" about the election of America's first black president, and he's been outspoken about police violence.

Jeezy takes the stage at The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, Wednesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35. 203-265-1501, livenation.com.