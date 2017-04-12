Yale Hosts Two-Day Jazz Fest, Visionary Pianist Randy Weston Among Performers

The Jazz Festival at Yale is a two-day, multi-venue affair noteworthy for bringing major figures in jazz to New Haven for discussion, workshops and performances, and also for being free and open the public.

This is the fifth year of the festival, which is presented by the Yale University Jazz Collective. The festival features a number of forward-thinking genre-expansionists, both young and old. Visionary composer and pianist Randy Weston, who just turned 91, brings his sextet to Toad's Place for a night exploring ties, cross-currents and affinities between jazz and the music of Africa. Weston has been expounding on musical connections between African and African-American traditions since the '60s.

Also playing the festival is 22-year-old trumpeter, composer and bandleader Adam O'Farrill, the son of Afro-Cuban pianist, composer and arranger Arturo O'Farrill. The younger O'Farrill just released his debut record as a bandleader, "Stranger Days," last year. Trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, singer M'Balia Singley, and Cameroonian bassist Richard Bona are also part of the festival, with shows at Yale University venues and Toad's Place.

The festival is Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, in New Haven. For more information about times, lineups, dates and locations, visit campuspress.yale.edu/jazzcollective.