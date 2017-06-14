Jason Isbell At College Street Music Hall

Manhood, maturity, mortality, responsibility and engagement, the difference between right and wrong, staying sober, holding onto faith, these are some of the themes that Jason Isbell turns over in his songs. Isbell is from the Muscle Shoals area of Alabama, that rich musical terrain in the northwestern part of the state. He first gained attention as a member of the Drive-By Truckers, a group that represented a proud and forward-thinking contemporary view of the American South.

Isbell has steered a little away from the Southern rock roots of that band and focused his efforts on slightly more subdued songwriting. His new album, "The Nashville Sound," chronicles fatherhood, political anxiety, and more. Isbell's songs are often sharp character sketches, about people from the country making sense of modern life. The landscape itself might be a source of solace, but just as often it's source menace. "Maybe the Cumberland Gap just swallows you whole," goes the refrain on one new song about being stuck in place in Appalachia.

Jason Isbell performs at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, Monday, June 26, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $60. collegestreetmusichall.com.