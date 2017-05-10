Country's Jason Aldean To Play Mohegan

Jason Aldean doesn't like the term "bro country." The country singer bristles when his work gets reduced to cliches about driving trucks, drinking and fishing set to rap-rock beats.

It's not that Aldean doesn't have his share of festive songs about hard-working characters guzzling beers and burning fossil fuel on dirt roads, but the Georgia singer understandably resents the cartoon of the American South that much of the country seems to pick up from pop culture.

Still, country radio is as much of a drawl-heavy megaphone for stereotypes about the rural South as anything. A song like Aldean's "Whiskey'd Up" might express truths about the burn of bourbon and how it tends to come with certain types of abandon, but it doesn't exactly complicate anyone's understanding of life in the heartland. That song is from Aldean's 2016 record They Don't Know," the title track of which is sort of an extended lament about how nobody really knows what it's like to be from a small rural town, unless you're from one.

Jason Aldean plays at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, May 19 and 20, 7:30 p.m. $79 and $99, 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.