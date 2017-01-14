Eclectic Infamous Stringdusters At Hartford's Infinity Hall

The acoustic music revival that's been going on for the last 20 years or so has changed the way all kinds of songs get conceived and executed.

Listen to "Gravity," the recent single by the Infamous Stringdusters off the Virginia quintet's just-released 2017 record "Laws of Gravity." The Stringdusters have connections to the bluegrass scene and the jam band scene, but "Gravity," if given a slight studio tweak, could sound right at home on country radio. It's pretty and warm, and just a little sad, about letting go and holding on, and being nudged to do one or the other. But they can cut loose and improvise as well. They cover the Grateful Dead's "Scarlet Begonias" with a mix of string-band pep and curly-cue flair.

They've also tackled U2's "In God's Country," which was sort of destined to be an acoustic country song. In 2016, the Stringdusters released "Ladies and Gentlemen," which showcased the band's ability to collaborate with a bunch of eclectic female singers, including Joan Osborne, Lee Ann Womack and Joss Stone.

The Infamous Stringdusters take the stage at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, Sunday, Jan. 22, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24 to $44. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.