Idina Menzel At Foxwoods

Idina Menzel is one of those powerhouse singers who probably works hard to control the force of her voice, to keep it in check, where other singers might always be trying to push their pipes to the stratosphere. Menzel seems to have no trouble belting out with trumpet-blare high notes.

As the voice that brought the world "Let It Go" from "Frozen," Menzel is a singer that hundreds of thousands of young vocalists have strained to emulate. Menzel, who appeared on the show "Glee," has a Broadway and show-tune background. She performed Tony-nominated roles in "Rent," "Wicked" and other shows.

At the same time that she was pursuing a career on the Broadway stage, Menzel was also devoting energy to work as a singer/songwriter, having performed on the Lilith Fair festival in the late '90s. She released her most recent record, "idina.," her fifth studio album, last year. Her latest solo work mixes her big Broadway sensibilities with a touch of radio-pop vulnerability and uplift.

Idina Menzel performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Friday, July 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $69 and up. foxwoods.com.