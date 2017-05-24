Ian Hunter And The Rant Band At Infinity Hall

Ian Hunter is a one of those British rock legends who — for whatever reason — lives in Connecticut. (The other one that comes to mind is Keith Richards.)

Hunter was, of course, the frontman of Mott the Hoople, a band that blended garage rock, glam, blues, boogie, country and plenty of swaggering attitude. Hunter and Mott are best known, perhaps, for "All the Young Dudes," a song written by David Bowie (from a record produced by him). And, like the Beatles, the Stones and lots of other great bands, Mott the Hoople defined itself in part by being a really, really good cover band, taking songs by Doug Sahm, the Velvet Underground, the Kinks and even a bizarre sermon by the Rev. J.M. Gates and giving them the Mott treatment.

But Hunter, collectively with Mott and as a solo artist, went on to write songs, mostly about dissolution and the rock 'n' roll lifestyle, that other artists now cover and revere, like "Once Bitten, Twice Shy," "All the Way from Memphis" and "One of the Boys." Mott the Hoople has broken up and reformed a few times over the decades and Hunter has remained of late a busy touring solo performer.

Ian Hunter and the Rant Band perform at Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road W., Norfolk, Friday, June 2, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $64 to $84. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.