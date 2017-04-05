Hurray For The Riff Raff To Bring Raw Emotion To Academy Of Music

Alynda Segarra is the frontwoman and creative force behind Hurray For the Riff Raff, a band she's guided through different iterations, sometimes embracing folky Americana and, now, with its new record "The Navigator," bringing elements of classic oldies pop and Latin rhythms into the sound.

Segarra, who grew up in New York City, moved from squats to trains, heading to New Orleans and then to Nashville. She recently started working musical facets of her Puerto Rican heritage into her music. At moments, it sounds like a doo-wop doing Woody Guthrie. The title song on her new record is like a meeting of the minds between Brill Building songsters and Tom Waits and his blend of trebly twang and lurching percussion, but with a raw emotionality and tremble of singers like Fiona Apple. These are politically minded songs, about oppression, about cultural theft, about loss, endurance and protest. The most recent record is a record about getting in touch with who you are; it reflects a true mixed American identity, coming from all kinds of places and synthesizing it in a meaningful way. Proud and maybe a little pissed.

Hurray for the Riff Raff plays at the Academy of Music, 474 Main St., Northampton, Mass., Sunday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25. 413-584-9032, aomtheatre.com.