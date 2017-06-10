HSO Concert A Program Dedicated to Educators

"This is a program dedicated to the sacred endeavor of education and educators," said the new assistant conductor of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra Adam Kerry Boyles from the stage, and the vast number of educators onstage and in the audience were asked to identify themselves by raising a hand.

Though we heard Boyles conduct during the time in which several conductors vied for this position, this was his first full Masterworks concert. Friday night's concert opened this weekend's final Masterworks series concert for the 2016-2017 season, and took place in the Belding Theater at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts.

The educator theme was launched with the Academic Festival Overture by Brahms, which was written in response to an honorary doctoral degree given to the composer. Pairs of composers — one of whom taught the other (Haydn taught Beethoven, and Ravel taught Vaughan Williams) — comprised the remainder of the evening.

Boyles organized and led an impressive event. His leadership was energetic and vibrant and his musical ideas came across with clarity and insight.

The string section was too small for the Brahms and was covered in loud passages by the massive brass and wind forces for which Brahms scored. But this detail did not subtract much from a performance that was infused with a buoyant rhythmic foundation.

The Hartford Chorale came to the fore in the "Te Deum for the Empress Maria Therese" by Haydn. The ensemble was impressive and the Chorale created a rounded, rich, deeply colored sound. They brought the sheer joy within this score to life.

The Fantasia in C minor for Piano, Chorus, and Orchestra, Op. 80 by Beethoven, nicknamed the "Choral Fantasy," closed the first half of the program. The work is a curiosity that is too seldom heard live.

Beethoven was drawn toward alternative narratives of musical design. The "Choral Fantasy" begins with an extended passage in fantasy style for solo piano. Then the orchestra enters and the work almost magically becomes a set of variations expressed as chamber music for winds and piano. Then it sounds like a full-on piano concerto, and in culmination the chorus enters.

Alexander Moutouzkine joined the orchestra as piano soloist. He drew us in even before he started to play with an extended meditative silence. When he struck the opening chords the audience gasped. The sound was fierce. The challenge of this highly discontinuous work is that it can seem incomprehensible. Moutouzkine and Boyles collaborated to make the work coherent but it also had shimmer. The Hartford Chorale punctuated the close. The performance achieved the sense of triumph we know from the ninth symphony on a much smaller time-scale.

After intermission, we heard a tender and thoughtful performance of the Suite of Five Pieces from "Ma Mère l'Oye (Mother Goose)" by Ravel, and the evening closed with the "Five Mystical Songs" by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

"Can there be any day but this," sang baritone John Hancock, suddenly in the bright key of E-major. "Though many suns to shine endeavor." The chorus of the Harford Chorale behind him hummed and the sound formed hazed resonance. Another memorable moment occurred when the chorus quietly chanted "O Sacrum Convivium" near the end of the third song, and it sounded like aural incense. Hancock articulated the text cleanly with magnificent vaulted lines.

The final song was a triumphal moment for chorus and orchestra that ended the season in a blaze of glory. Folks liked Boyles, both his musicianship and his charismatic personality, and were bubbling about how much they enjoyed this varied and unusual program.

Hartford Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Series "Choral Fantasy and Mystical Songs" continues 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. in Belding Theater at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave, Hartford. For tickets: call 860-987-5900 or visit www.hartfordsymphony.org.