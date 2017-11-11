Bach, Brahms, Beethoven (And Beer) At Hog River

If the opportunity arises to hear Bach, Brahms and Beethoven performed in a brewery taproom, you go.

The HSO, led by Maestra Carolyn Kuan, takes its intimate, hipster-friendly Intermix Series to Hog River Brewing Co. in the Parkville section of Hartford, mixing in three pieces by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon ("Smash," "Summer Shimmers" and "Dark Wood") and local composer Thomas Schuttenhelm's "Whirl."

The price of admission ($25) includes one beer (Hog River currently has eight on tap). Mingling is free and encouraged.

HSO Intermix: Dark Wood takes place at Hog River Brewing Co., 1429 Park Street, Hartford, on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. hartfordsymphony.org