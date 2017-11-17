The Season Of Song: Holiday Music Highlights

If the thought of holiday music makes you want to throw yourself on the yule log, maybe you aren't plugged into the right channels.

Start with the casinos. Trans-Siberian Orchestra ($44-$64) brings its Ghosts of Christmas Eve show to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m., followed by the Pentatonix Christmas Tour ($45-$65) on Dec. 9 and 10; and the 96.5 TIC All Star Christmas ($50-$75) on Dec. 16, featuring the Backstreet Boys, Fergie and Max. mohegansun.com

Mannheim Steamroller ($50-$75) works the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Trap-Mas Party ($75-$95) on Dec. 15, featuring Cardi B., YFN Lucci, Dave East and Young M.A. foxwoods.com

Another 96.5 TIC All Star Christmas ($35) rolls up to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m., with Fall Out Boy, Bleachers and Arizona. Kenny Rogers ($35) brings The Gambler's Last Deal: Christmas & Hits to the Oakdale on Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. oakdale.com

Toad's Place in New Haven offers a trifecta of holiday cheer: Kung Fu's Annual Toys for Tots ($20-$25) gathers jammers Pink Talking Fish and Shira Elias and Sammi Garett of Turkuaz on Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. John Valby ($15-$20), aka Dr. Dirty, brings his XXX-Mas Show to Toad's on Dec. 22 at 8 p.m., followed by Marion Meadows' Annual Holiday Jazz Show ($20-$25) on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. toadsplace.com

The Guided By Voices Holiday Show ($30-$35) takes place at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. manicpresents.com

Kris Allen's Something About Christmas with Marie Miller ($29-$49) takes place at Infinity Hall in Hartford on Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Christmas with the Celts ($39-$64) on Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. Gary Hoey ($24-$39) brings his Ho-Ho Hoey Christmas Show to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Tribute to John Denver: Rocky Mountain Christmas ($29-$44), featuring Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon. infinityhall.com

Down in Fairfield, Slambovian Circus of Dreams' Very Slambovian Christmas ($28) invades StageOne on Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m., followed by One Tree Holiday ($32-$92) on Dec. 20 at 7:45 p.m., with Tyler Hilton and Kate Voegele. fairfieldtheatre.org

Rock This Town ($8), a tribute to the Brian Setzer Orchestra, delivers a Christmas Extravaganza at Cafe Nine in New Haven on Dec. 2 at 8:30 p.m., followed by the free Golden Microphone Holiday Ramble on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m., with Bronson Rock, the Hickups and Graylight Campfire; and banjo master Tony Trischka's Of A Winter's Night Holiday Show ($15-$18) on Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. cafenine.com

Bridge Street Live in Collinsville serves up Horton's Holiday Hayride ($35-$65) on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m., with Reverend Horton Heat, the Blasters and Big Sandy. 41bridgestreet.com

Darlene Love ($60) celebrates the holidays at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m., followed by John Tesh's Grand Piano Christmas Tour ($65) on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.; Melissa Etheridge's Merry Christmas Baby Tour ($125) on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.; Linda Eder's Broadway-themed holiday show ($57) on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.; and Christmas with the Celts ($47.50) on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

The Drifters ($65) perform a Holiday Magic Show at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook on Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Connecticut Gay Men's Chorus ($30) brings Twinkle: A Celestial Celebration to the Kate on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. katharinehepburntheater.org

If Messiah singing is your jam, head to the free annual Greater Hartford Handel's Messiah Community Sing on Jan. 7 at Center Church (First Church of Christ) in Downtown Hartford. It's BYOS (bring your own score). centerchurchhartford.org