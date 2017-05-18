Hed PE At Webster Underground

California rap-metal band Hed PE has a sort of coded confuse-the-squares secret-society flourish in that its name can be spelled or written out a number of different ways. The band is sometimes called (hed) Planet Earth, and sometimes deploys other typographical variations to vary the look of its name.

"We're not here to take part, we're here to take over," raps singer Jared Gomez on "Pay Me!" off of 2016's "Forever!" — they're emphatic! — and which uses bits of a speech by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) about income inequality and corporate greed. Something has obviously changed in America. It's not that the concerns of groups like Public Enemy — institutionalized racism, police violence, historical oppression — have receded, but a newer generation and different demographic of angry activist/musicians have changed their focus. Wall Street should be concerned.

Don't get me wrong — Hed PE is nowhere in the same league as Public Enemy (the original PE). And the band's concerns are generally of the more bong-damaged variety: 9/11 truther conspiracies, extraterrestrials and weed. Still, making unfocused semi-paranoid political rants set to buzzsaw guitars and bone-crushing backbeats is still legal in the U.S.

Hed PE plays The Webster Underground, 31 Webster St., Hartford, Saturday, May 27, 6:30 p.m. $18 to $20. 860-525-5553 and webstertheater.com.