Hayley Jane And The Primates At The Acoustic

Hayley Jane and the Primates make atmospheric, cabaret folk with touches of reggae and musical theater, retro rock and a bunch of other stuff. It's all over the place.

You might think of Rickie Lee Jones, Melanie, Sheryl Crow, the Roches, Regina Spektor, Janis Joplin, Mama Cass or any number of other eclectic folk-tinged explorers when you hear Hayley Jane. Dancers routinely join this wide-ranging band on stage, upping the theatrical element of their shows. Hayley Jane can sing with bluesy swoops and smears, but she makes a point of enunciating everything. She's a performer who pays a lot of attention to stagecraft, lyrics and making a connection with audiences.

The Boston-based band will be familiar to many in the Bridgeport area, having played at Gathering of the Vibes in the past. They will be joined by long-time Frank Zappa percussionist Ed Mann.

Hayley Jane and the Primates play a New Year's Eve show at The Acoustic, 2926 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $35. 203-335-3655, theacoustic.rocks.