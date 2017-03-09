Kora Master Tasana Camara Up Next In Harp Series At Real Art Ways

Leave it to Real Art Ways, one of Hartford's most innovative art spaces, to launch a new music series focusing on a single instrument family.

The second half of "Instrument Portrait Series: Harp" (two concerts have already happened) starts March 19 at 3 p.m. with Guinean kora master Tasana Camara, whose woven lines suggest multiple hands at work. Camara, who lives and teaches in Western Pennsylvania, also sings and plays percussion instruments (the djembe, a West African hand drum, and the xylophone-like balafon). But his touch on the kora is astonishing, capable of subtle dynamic changes without compromising tempo or groove.

The Secret Trio, an NYC-based oud, clarinet and kanun (a zither-like stringed instrument originating in the Middle East) ensemble, closes out the series on April 1, with a global repertoire of delicate ballads, Balkan dance rhythms, rhapsodic, microtonal flights and jazz-influenced improvisation. Formed by Ismail Lumanovski (clarinet), Tamer Pınarbaşı (kanun) and Ara Dinkjian (oud), the Trio's secret weapon might be texture — a blend of plucked, droning, breathy and percussive sounds that's strangely addictive.

Tasana Camara performs at Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St., Hartford, March 19 at 3 p.m. The Secret Trio performs April 1 at 3 p.m. Tickets for each concert are $20. 860-232-1006 and realartways.org.