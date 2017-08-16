Green Day At Xfinity

It's been 13 years since Green Day released "American Idiot," a taut and punchy punk-pop answer to the policies of George W. Bush and the general mindless rush to violence that the band saw in the post-9/11 United States.

Much has happened since then. The California band turned the album into a musical, and singer, guitarist and frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took an interest in Broadway. The band made its response to the state of contemporary politics following the 2016 election with a performance at the American Music Awards where they inserted the chant "No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist U.S.A." into one of their songs off of last year's "Revolution Radio" album.

Given recent events in Virginia, one expects that chant will be reprised at upcoming Green Day shows. This week the band released a video featuring footage from the violence in Charlottesville and other images of global unrest.

Green Day will stop at Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. $22. livenation.com.