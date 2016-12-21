Great Gatsby NY's Eve Burlesque Cabaret At Cafe Nine

If there's a night that's meant for burlesque, it's New Year's Eve. And since we seem to be entering a new Gilded Age, with robber barons, fat cats and tacky new money all getting their second act, a celebration of retro style, top hats, monocles, spats, jazz-age minis, champagne and barely repressed naughtiness is the perfect way to ring in the new year.

The Great Gatsby New Year's Eve event hosted by Dot Mitzvah will bring striptease, magic, games, a carnivalesque sideshow vibe and all kinds of other what's-old-is-new-again touches to Cafe Nine. Femininity, high camp, the grotesque and slapstick will all get mashed together and swished around in this review. Other performers include Vanil LaFrappe, Vivienne LaFlamme, Fruitonthebottom and magician Adam Parisi.

The Great Gatsby New Year's Eve 2017 Burlesque Cabaret takes place at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com.