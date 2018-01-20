G. Love And Special Sauce At Infinity

It might not be cold-beverage weather but G. Love & Special Sauce have plenty of other food-and-drink-themed material to warm you up during the winter lull. Maybe they’ll play “Hot Cookin.” G. Love & Special Sauce just released a holiday album at the end of last year. “Christmas Cookies” fits right into their ouvre, with lines about figgy pudding and big candy canes.

This scrappy double-entendre-loving rap-rock-groove outfit from Philly has been at it since the ‘90s. They might strut out some rockabilly if the mood strikes them. They have something in common with the Beastie Boys and the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, which might be a way of saying that they wish they were making blues and soul in Chicago in the early ‘60s. But most musicians have their ears in other decades. G. Love and Crew have been joined by fellow musical explorers David Hidalgo, Lucinda Williams and Jack Johnson.

G. Love and Special Sauce perform at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $27 to $54. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.