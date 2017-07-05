Ghost At College Street Music Hall

You've got to hand it to Scandinavian metal bands for their commitment to the form in its most flamboyant fashion. The metal heads of northern Europe take their fists of fury and their theatrical Satanism seriously.

Ghost, a Swedish band also known as Ghost B.C. in the U.S., has a kind of anti-pope figure fronting the band and a gang of masked ghouls in demonic ecclesiastical robes backing him. Ghost isn't the heaviest Nordic metal band — they don't fracture bones or pummel flesh into a slurry. Still, they pay homage to Black Sabbath with admirably chunky aplomb. The band is consistent with its celebration of Lucifer, with songs like "Satan Prayer." They sing "We are here for your praise, Evil One" on "Con Clavi Con Dio." They use a lot of Latin and Italian titles, demon conjuring and other ominous touches to heighten the mood. The band released its "Popestar" E.P. last year and spent recent months opening for Iron Maiden.

Ghost performs at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, Tuesday, July 18, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45. collegestreetmusichall.com.