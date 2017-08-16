Gavin DeGraw To Play Infinity Hall

Gavin DeGraw is best known for his song "I Don't Want To Be," which has turned into a sort of soulful hard-rocking classic since it was released in 2003. Now the song sounds a little like an homage to grunge, with its insistent, lurching riff, but DeGraw's vocal has a bluesy moan that seems to have hinted at a lot of pop that was to come.

DeGraw released "Something Worth Saving" last year, an album that has plenty of mid-tempo grooves. It's a happy record about love and overcoming obstacles.

Like Billy Joel, DeGraw can wear a lot of stylistic hats, sometimes putting a dash of elements like reggae, doo-wop, dance pop, R&B and tender balladry in his songs.

Gavin DeGraw will play at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. $67 and up. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.