Fiery Atlanta Rapper Future At Xfinity

Some artists like to toy with scarcity as a way of increasing demand for new material — holding out for a stretch before sharing a fresh single or album with the public. But Future doesn't work that way. The Atlanta rapper, who is almost a singer (or the singer who's almost a rapper, depending on how you feel), released two records ("Future" and "HNDRXX") one right after the other earlier this year. He made music history in March by being the first artist to ever have two separate albums debut in the number-one spot on the Billboard charts back to back, two weeks in a row.

Future's music might be hugely popular, but it's deeply weird, too. Listen to "Mask Off," which sounds like it's built on a slowed-down flute sample, stretched and warped with ticking hyper-speed trap percussion programming over it. Elsewhere, like on "High Demand," Future's voice gets squished and smeared using AutoTune technology, pushing his rapping into a slippery abstract blur. A track like "I'm So Groovy" turns a moaning "mm-mm" into a rhythmic/melodic answer at the end of each line. Stray barks and squiggles are central to the texture of the groove on "New Illuminati." Future has said that in the lead-up to these records he's focused exclusively on music, and he does sound fully immersed. The bill also features fellow Atlanta rappers Migos, along with Young Thug, A$AP Ferg and others.

Future performs at Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, May 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $80 and up. livenation.com.