Rapper Future Stops At Mohegan Sun

This was a big year for the Atlanta rapper Future, who made history when he had two separate albums debut in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts back to back, two weeks in a row, in March. Atlanta remains huge in hip-hop, and a weedy weirdness has taken over as well.

Future has gotten some extra attention for rapping about pills — Percocet, Xanax and MDMA — and that might explain the abstract sonic smear that pervades many of his tracks. You may have heard his hit "Mask Off," which demonstrates both qualities.

Auto-Tune warps his rapping and singing into stretched-taffy shapes, but even when it's hard to make out the details, it's often clear that Future is rapping about sex, drugs, cars, dealing and cash. Chirps and whistle-like exhalations work as rhythmic touches.

See Future at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Sunday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m. $59 and up. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.