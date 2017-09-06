Funky Meters At Warehouse In Fairfield

The Meters were straight-up one of the funkiest bands ever. Put them next to James Brown, Fela, or any other groove scientists. The Meters had a New Orleans feel to their slinky guitar-and-organ sound.

The original drummer was basically a god of rhythm. The Funky Meters is a band that includes original Meters founding members Art Neville and George Porter Jr. This is a band that carries the funk and groove torch forward. The original music sort of vanished not long after it was made in the '60s and '70s, but it went on to have a more vibrant second and third life, providing foundational samples for numerous hip-hop tracks and serving as the rhythmic framework for a ton of groove-based jam band music after that.

Funky Meters play at Fairfield Theater Company's Warehouse, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, on Friday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. $45. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.