Foster The People At College Street

The California indie pop band Foster the People just released a three-song EP of tunes from its forthcoming third album, set for release later this year. Based on the music, the band is dipping into hip-hop and slightly more dance-ready radio pop.

Frontman Mark Foster isn't the best rapper, but he is an impressive chameleon. His band is one of those groups that doesn't ever quite sound the same. Foster the People had a strange 21st-century climb to fame. The band got tons of attention when its song "Pumped Up Kicks" went viral in 2010, earning them a record deal, and the need to create a batch of songs to support its initial success. Since then there have been mellow piano tunes, dance-pop, jangly disco-kissed post-punk, some low-key shoegaze-ish rock, quiet acoustic ballads and more.

It's not quite that Foster the People is minimalist, but often it's the beats and the bass grooves coupled with Foster's vocals that drive the songs, and if you listen for a guitar or piano part to anchor things, you might be left searching. Sometimes Foster the People sounds like a more troubled cousin to the disposable shiny pop of bands like Maroon 5, but the band has said that the forthcoming record is one of hope and positivity.

Foster the People performs at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, Tuesday, June 6, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $26.50 to $32. collegestreetmusichall.com.