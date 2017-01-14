Prog-Tinged Jam Band Flux Capacitor At Arch Street

Flux Capacitor is a prog-tinged jam band. The band has a song called "Happy's Vaporizer," which seems to be a celebration of weed-smoking technologies. "Find an outlet, and plug it in, and pack it up and hold it in," goes one line. The song has robotic vocoder bits, slippery cascading guitar lines, and uneven rhythmic scraps.

The Philly-based band can sound like a mix of the Edgar Winter Group, Phish and Return to Forever, with long instrumental sections that wind into unexpected corners and bloom and pulse with energy. It's groove music with a global cosmic bent. Also on the bill is Connecticut's Jeremiah Hazed, which is also in the Dead and DMB camp, with simmering organ, soulful backing vocals and plenty of discursive guitar solos.

Flux Capacitor and Jeremiah Hazed perform at Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford, Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 p.m. Tickets are $7 to $10. 860-246-7610 or archstreettavern.com.