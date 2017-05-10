Rock Troubadours Flogging Molly At College Street

Irish-American rock troubadours Flogging Molly tour relentlessly, so much that the band had to take some time off from the road in order to focus on making their new record, "Life Is Good," its first since 2011.

The record comes out in early June, but expect the band to be working through some of the material. Frontman Dave King writes a lot about the immigrant experience, about working your tail off in a place that doesn't necessarily feel like home, about struggling to keep a connection to the past, about the shortcomings of government, about the Catholic church, and about a general good-spirited but fatalistic worldview.

Fans of the Pogues and the Clash will hear a kinship with Flogging Molly. Even when the material is fueled with anger, indignation or sadness, the band's exuberant story-songs invite shout-along revelry.

Flogging Molly performs at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, May 21, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $35. collegestreetmusichall.com.