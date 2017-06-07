Fifth Harmony At Foxwoods

Fifth Harmony downsized from a quintet to quartet at the end of last year when Camila Cabello, one of the original five, left the group. (They're not collectively called Fourth Harmony now, in case you were wondering.)

You've probably heard their ode to American productivity and a steamy work-life balance, their mega-hit "Work From Home." It's not about filing expense reports or balancing budgets in the off hours. "All In My Head (Flex)," another hit off their last record, is about the virtues of using sex as a means of impressing your partner. Fetty Wap adds a suitably slippery voice to the bouncy quasi-reggae groove of the song. With the help of Missy Elliott, the women of Fifth Harmony execute a pretty passable Prince homage on "Not That Kinda Girl."

The collaboration-friendly 5H just released their first single as a quartet, the minimalist Caribbean-flavored "Down," which features rapper Gucci Mane augmenting the song's gently nodding, polyrhythmic foundation.

Fifth Harmony take the stage at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Sunday, June 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $59 and up. foxwoods.com.