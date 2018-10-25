Yale A Cappella Concert With Spizzwinks, Something Extra In Hartford

Center Church in Hartford will host an a cappella concert Oct. 28 featuring Yale groups Something Extra and the Spizzwinks as part of the church’s Music and Arts series. The groups, which have performed at internationally and at the White House, will sing jazz standards, contemporary pop and classic hits interspersed with original skits, choreography and humor.

The concert will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at Center Church. Tickets are $15, $10 for seniors and students, and are available at the door. A fingerfood reception will follow the concert. Parking is free on the street and in the Traveler's Plaza Garage. centerchurchhartford.org or 860-249-5631.

