Wadada Leo Smith's Create Festival Returning To Firehouse 12

Trumpeter and composer Wadada Leo Smith’s Create Festival returns to New Haven’s Firehouse 12 on April 7 and 8, featuring five different ensembles and local premieres of four separate suites of music.

“I’ve dreamed and fantasized and made up ideas about this festival for the last 20 years,” Smith told the Courant last year. “It’s important to have a festival that looks only at one artist, and in this case it’s me.”

Guitarist Lamar Smith, who is also Wadada’s grandson, joins electronic artist Hardedge and drummer Thurman Barker for the opening performance of his “Number One” (Saturday 7 p.m.).

The world premiere of Wadada’s “Dark Matter, Dark Energy: The Unseen Suite),” played by Smith’s Kosmic Music Ensemble (Wadada, Lamar Smith and Barker, along with vibraphonist Bobby Naughton, pianist Sylvie Courvoisier and percussionist Jawara), follows.

Wadada closes Saturday night with the U.S. premiere of “The Great Lakes,” played by his Great Lakes Quartet (Smith, Barker, saxophonist Jonathan Haffner and bassist John Lindberg). Video artist Jesse Gilbert returns to provide live visualizations for all three performances.

Sunday starts with an exhibition of 20 of Smith’s graphic Ankhrasmation Scores (3 p.m.), with a walk-through and discussion with Smith himself. The evening concert begins with the U.S. premiere of Smith’s “President Obama’s Speech at the Selma Bridge” (7 p.m.), performed by Smith and the electric trio Harriet Tubman (guitarist Brandon Ross, bassist Melvin Gibbs and drummer J.T. Lewis).

Smith’s Golden Quintet (Smith, pianist Anthony Davis, cellist Ashley Waters and drummer Pheeroan akLaff) close the night with the world premiere of “Peace, Love and Liberty: Compassion and Respect for a Tolerant World,” with more visuals from Gilbert.

Tickets to the festival are $30 for each of the concerts or $55 for both. The Ankhrasmation exhibit is free.

