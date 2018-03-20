Noname, Taylor Bennett Headlining Trinity International Hip-Hop Festival

Chicago natives Noname and Taylor Bennett will co-headline the three-day 13th Annual Trinity International Hip-Hop Festival in Hartford on April 7 at 8 p.m.

Noname (Fatimah Warner) appeared on “Lost,” a track from Chance the Rapper’s 2013 mixtape “Acid Rap,” before releasing her acclaimed debut album, 2016’s “Telefone.”

Bennett, who is Chance the Rapper’s younger brother, has self-released several albums, EPs, mixtapes and singles, including the 2017 release “Restoration Of An American Idol.”

Opening acts include hip-hop artists and dancers from China, Canada, South Africa, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Cabo Verde.

The festival’s theme is “Censorship, Free Speech and Protest.” All events, which run April 6 to 8, are free and open to the public.

Other highlights include a Friday-night dance show and battle; various lectures, workshops, panel discussions and films; and a presentation on hip-hop history by Pete Nice (3rd Bass) and DJ Stretch Armstrong (Saturday at 11 a.m.), drawing on their extensive collection of nightlife flyers. Armstrong released a book in 2016 titled “No Sleep: NYC Nightlife Flyers 1988-1999.”

The full schedule will be posted on the festival’s Facebook page.

In February 2017, a group of hip-hop artists and scholars from Hartford, including Trinity History and International Studies professor Seth Markle and performers Self Suffice, Tang Sauce and B-Boy Tiger, traveled to Russia for a weeklong program called “Under the Curtain: USA-Russia Hip-Hop Cultural Exchange.”