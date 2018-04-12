Hartford DJ And Photographer Maurice D. Robertson Named 2018 Jazz Hero

The New England chapter of the Jazz Journalists Association has named photographer and DJ Maurice D. Robertson — a steady presence at Connecticut concerts for decades — a 2018 Jazz Hero.

“Maurice D. Robertson has lived his life in service to the community,” JJA member Bob Blumenthal says in a press release. “He has done this through his professional career, which includes several years at the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunity as well as his current position as Housing Coordinator for the Blue Hill Civic Association, and through the pursuit of his complementary passions, jazz and photography.”

Fittingly, Robertson, an active member of the Hartford Jazz Society, receives the award at Black-Eyed Sally’s in Hartford on April 23 at 8 p.m. during the Society’s Monday Night Jazz Jams College Showcase.