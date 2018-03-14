David Byrne To Play Oakdale In September

Less than a week after a sold-out show at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, David Byrne announced a new set of dates for his American Utopia Tour, which includes a stop at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m., with Tune-Yards opening.

Tickets ($45-$175) go on sale this Friday, March 16, at 10 a.m. through oakdale.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Other new tour stops include West Long Branch, N.J. (Sept. 7); the Palace Theatre in Albany (Sept. 9); Portland, Maine (Sept. 11); Charleston Performing Arts Center in North Charleston, S.C. (Sep. 23); the Florida Theater in Jacksonville (Sept. 26); Orlando (Sept. 28); Miami Beach (Sept. 29); Tampa (Sept. 30); and Dallas, Texas (Oct. 6).

Byrne released “American Utopia,” his 11th studio album, on March 9.