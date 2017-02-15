Delirious Famous Dex At Toad's Place

Chicago rapper Famous Dex cranked out a ton of music last year, with several mixtapes, an album and a slew of singles.

Dex's tracks have a woozy feel, as if they're coming apart at the seams while you listen. Almost every line is either doubled with another voice answering in staggered offbeat stereo ping-pong, or else plugged into a funhouse echo chamber. The fast triplets of his flow get a little relentless. The backing tracks are sinister drill music, sort of the murkier Chicago variant of trap music. Dex has teamed up with Atlanta rapper Rich the Kid and his label.

He's also done some collaborations with Lil Yachty, also of Atlanta. Weed, sex, designer bags, ecstasy, luxury cars, recreational cough syrup drinking and flaunting cash give this music the feel of a lurid nightmare of excess. Dex has a signature exclamation, something like a crazed falsetto "ooh-ooh," rising in pitch and wedged in to up the sense of delirium. His song "I'm Crazy" drives home the point.

Famous Dex takes the stage at at Toad's Place, 300 York St., New Haven, Thursday, Feb. 24, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $30. 203-624-8623, toadsplace.com.