Danny Brown, Maroon 5, Xylouris White Among Pop Sounds Of Fall

Fall and winter, typically seasons of decay and decline, represent musical renewal in New England.

Here's a list of nearly 20 concerts to take in with boots and a sweater.

Danny Brown: With an eclectic set of influences (including Curb Your Enthusiasm and Quentin Tarantino films), Brown's forthcoming album, "Atrocity Exhibition," promises to be one of the great hip-hop releases of the fall. Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $22-$25. Toad's Place, New Haven, 203-624-8623, toadsplace.com.

Revolution Rock Festival: A sprawling, outdoor, heavy-rock festival, with performances by Avenged Sevenfold, Slayer, Volbeat, Chevelle, Of Mice and Men, Anthrax and others, might just be what Connecticut fans need right now. Sept. 17, 11 a.m., $79.50-$119.50. Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, 800-200-2882. foxwoods.com.

Maroon 5: Adam Levine, lead singer and the voice of "The Voice," is approaching the height of his pop-star powers. Watch him take on an arena-rock crowd. Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m. doors, $30.50-$126. XL Center, Hartford, 860-249-6333, xlcenter.com.

Brian Wilson: Performing the 1966 orchestral-pop masterpiece "Pet Sounds" in its entirety probably isn't easy, but the 74-year-old Beach Boys maestro and his pro-level band seem up to the task. With Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $35-$125. Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford, 203-265-1501, oakdale.com.

Miike Snow: Earlier this year, the veteran Swedish-American indie-pop trio (Andrew Wyatt, Pontus Winnberg and Christian Karlsson) released "iii," a new album, and just wrapped up a successful summer tour. Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $30-$32. College Street Music Hall, New Haven, 877-987-6487, collegestreetmusichall.com.

Miike Snow Mike Windle/Getty Images Miike Snow: Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $30-$32. College Street Music Hall, New Haven Miike Snow: Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $30-$32. College Street Music Hall, New Haven (Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Woods: A Brooklyn beard collective with nine albums worth of guitar-driven psych-folk to draw from, its latest, "City Sun Eater in the River of Light," takes more stylistic risks than the previous eight put together. Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $15. Ballroom at the Outer Space, Hamden, 203-288-6400, manicproductions.org.

Maddie & Tae: In 2014, Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye turned bro-country convention on its sexist head with the single "Girl in a Country Song." Now, the duo has its own clothing line at Bloomingdale's. Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $50. Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, Storrs, 860-486-4226, jorgensen.uconn.edu.

Postmodern Jukebox: Bandleader/pianist/Hartt School grad Scott Bradlee returns home with his band's stylish takes on classic and current pop hits. Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $39.50-$205. The Bushnell, 860-987-5900, bushnell.org.

Vetiver: Bay Area singer-songwriter Andy Cabic puts out consistently great collections of indie-folk songs every so often (including last year's"Complete Strangers"), and Cafe Nine offers a suitably intimate space for his band to float around for awhile. With the Mountain Movers. Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $12. Cafe Nine, New Haven, 203-789-8281, cafenine.com.

Graham Nash: The former Hollies frontman and one-third of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trio Crosby, Stills and Nash channels a lifetime's worth of songs and experience into a solo show. Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $70-$100. Infinity Hall, Hartford, 866-666-6306, infinityhall.com.

White Lung: A formidable Vancouver punk band makes its way east, led by founding member Mish Way and armed with songs from "Paradise," a recent release. With Perennial. Oct. 16, 8:30 p.m., $13-$15. Ballroom at the Outer Space, 203-288-6400, manicproductions.org.

Rae Sremmurd: "SremmLife 2," the sophomore release from the youthful Mississippi hip-hop duo, features cameos by Kodak Black, Lil Jon, Gucci Mane and Juicy J. Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $32-$92. College Street Music Hall, New Haven, 877-987-6487, collegestreetmusichall.com.

Rae Sremmurd Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Rae Sremmurd: Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $32-$92. College Street Music Hall, New Haven Rae Sremmurd: Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $32-$92. College Street Music Hall, New Haven (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

And The Kids/Palm: Two buzz-worthy bands, from Western Mass and Philly respectively, team up for an all-ages show. Mal Devisa opens. Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $12. The Space, Hamden, 203-288-6400, thespacect.com.

Sia: With "Cheap Thrills," the enigmatic 40-year-old singer-songwriter currently claims the number one single in the country. It won't be her last. With Miguel and AlunaGeorge. Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $75-$95. Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, 800-745-3000, mohegansun.com.

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Guitarist Derek Trucks and singer Susan Tedeschi make their way north from Jacksonville, Fla., with their expansive, 12-piece soul-stew ensemble, to help celebrate the casino's 20th anniversary. Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., $35. Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, 800-745-3000, mohegansun.com.

Fitz & The Tantrums: Seamlessly blending 808s and live instruments, Fitz and company keep fans guessing — and dancing. Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $25. Dome at Oakdale, Wallingford, 203-265-1501, oakdale.com.

Los Lobos: Bands that sing equally well in Spanish and English get extra credit, especially if they flawlessly cover Buddy Holly. Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $65. The Warehouse, Fairfield, 203-259-1036, fairfieldtheatre.org.

Xylouris White: Australian avant-rock drummer Jim White and Giorgos Xylouris, a singer/lute player from Crete, build long, surprising, freewheeling jams around loose-limbed song structures. Nov. 16, 9:30 p.m., free. Bar Nightclub, New Haven, 203-495-8924, manicproductions.org.

Thievery Corporation: Now entering its third decade, the Rob Garza/Eric Hilton-led trip-hop collective from D.C. weaves hip-hop, electronica and world music across inspired sets. Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $40-$50. College Street Music Hall, New Haven, 877-987-6487, collegestreetmusichall.com.