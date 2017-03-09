The Expendables Bring California To The Outer Space

The Expendables play a mix of reggae, metal, ska, punk and surf rock. It's totally California. The band is from Santa Cruz. This is party music, made for the beach, for the open air, for surfing and skating. It's more mellow than heavy, but they mix it up.

The Expendables understand that music-making and music-cranking is a form of communication, a way of blasting one's identity out into the world. They have more in common with 311, Green Day, Sublime, Slightly Stoopid and even Men At Work than they do with Bob Marley. Like every Cali reggae-metal band, the Expendables have a romantic ode to weed-smoking; theirs is called "Bowl For Two." In an effort to give their chill-out fans what they wanted, the Expendables released an acoustic album a few years back.

The Expendables don't hold back on what the rappers in Das Racist called "fake patois," which is a put-on Caribbean accent when singing island-inspired music. But the Expendables switch hats as part of their essence, like on "Ganja Smugglin'," a tune that sounds like Metallica teamed up with Sly and Robbie for a dub-metal outing. It's not for reggae purists. But it's not for metal purists, either. Purists of any stripe should avoid this band that revels in gleeful and glassy-eyed mix-up.

The Expendables perform at the Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, Tuesday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. 203-288-6400, thespacect.com.