Eugene Uman's Convergence Project To Play Baby Grand Jazz Series

Eugene Uman is a composer, pianist, bandleader and jazz educator who works a lot in Vermont and western Massachusetts. The Convergence Project is the outfit Uman leads to perform his own compositions, though he can be found playing as a sideman in many other settings. For much of his original music, Uman blends jazz with elements of traditional Latin music.

Uman lived in Colombia, South America, for a time and brings some of that to his own music. He helped build the Vermont Jazz Center in Brattleboro into what it is today. Uman has plenty of experience making musical connections in the community. He studied forestry and worked in the field in New England before returning to jazz as a focus. Uman's view of jazz is that it's an accessible language that bubbles up from the chords and scales, a style and a tradition with a built-in sense of fluidity and play. Uman imbues his original music with a sense of dance, history and classicism.

Eugene Uman's Convergence Project plays the Baby Grand Jazz series at Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., on Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. The concert is free.