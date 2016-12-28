Erin Harpe's Blues-Roots Trio At Stomping Ground

Erin Harpe and her trio The Delta Swingers are a Boston-based blues-roots band that makes a kind of musical connection from Puritan country to the land of B.B. King and Elvis, with plenty of Americana and old-time blended in to that mix.

They're playing in Connecticut, but they're on their way to Memphis, which seems like a pretty appropriate destination. On Harpe's recordings, slide guitar, harmonica and tambourine enliven sassy songs about sex, trains and the evening sun going down.

Harpe and her group can mix a little honky-tonk and rockabilly into their blues, which tend to have an electric flavor, though the band explores the country end of the spectrum as well. Harpe and crew cover "Pick Poor Robin Clean," a mysterious song that's both spooky and jumpy. They also do a version of the John Prine classic "Angel From Montgomery" to demonstrate their range and good taste.

Erin Harpe and her country-blues trio perform at The Stomping Ground, 132 Main St., Putnam, Thursday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. 860-928-7900, the-stomping-ground.com